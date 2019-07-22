Louisiana man accused of posing as ride-share driver and touching woman is arrested

He faces charges including sexual battery and kidnapping.

A man accused of a sexual battery and obscenity while posing as a ride-sharing driver has been identified and arrested.

Randy Terrance, 48, of Kenner, surrendered to Jefferson Parish authorities on Sunday.

In addition to sexual battery and obscenity counts, he was also booked with second-degree kidnapping, the JPSO said.

Authorities sought to identify Terrance after he picked up a woman in Metairie about 9 a.m. on July 17 as she waited for a ride-share vehicle.

The victim got into Terrance’s car at his urging and without verifying he was the driver of the vehicle she requested, the JPSO said. The victim, who was new to the country and does not speak English, did not know how ride-share operations work, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

Terrance drove the victim around and reached over to inappropriately touch her. Terrance also exposed himself and masturbated in front of the victim, the JPSO said.

The victim was eventually able to get out of the car and run away but not before she snapped a photo of him, which was used to help identify Terrance as the suspect.