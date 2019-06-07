Louisiana fantasy sports betting rules fail to win passage

FILE – This June 14, 2018 file photo shows bettors waiting to make wagers on sporting events at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City hours after it began accepting sports bets. It’s hard enough for compulsive gamblers to stop betting. Now, in a growing number of places, they’re being bombarded with ads urging them to […]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana voters agreed to legalize fantasy sports betting in three-quarters of the state’s parishes months ago. But they won’t actually get to compete for online cash prizes anytime soon.

Lawmakers didn’t set the required rules and tax rates for the betting before the clock ran out Thursday on the legislative session.



The House and Senate got bogged down in a separate feud over whether to legalize live action sports betting that derailed the fantasy sports legislation in the final minutes of the session.



Now, it could be two years or more before fantasy sports betting can start in the 47 parishes where voters sought to have it, because the Legislature can’t debate taxes in next year’s regular session.



