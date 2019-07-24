Louisiana deputies shave their heads to support coworker’s wife’s cancer fight

The gesture was a show of support to Elizabeth Smith, the wife of Deputy Kevin Smith after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WWL-TV)— Several Livingston Parish motorcycle patrolmen shaved their heads to support one of their own battling cancer.

WBRZ-TV reports that the gesture was a show of support to Elizabeth Smith, the wife of Deputy Kevin Smith after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

Elizabeth told the television station that she decided to shave her head instead of waiting to potentially lose her hair while undergoing chemotherapy.

“I am not losing my hair. I am going to take it,” she said. Post by sheriffjasonard.

Deputy Smith and his coworkers decided to join in.

(WWL-TV)

“It snowballed. Everybody was in,” Lt. Donnie Robinson said. “We had fun with it because the whole idea was to make this serious issue not-so-serious for her.”

Deputy Smith said he was grateful for the support from his coworkers. The other deputies say its just what family does for each other.

“The thin blue line, it’s a pretty tight-knit group,” Robinson said.

“Thank you so much, really, I’m blessed,” she said. “I feel blessed.”

