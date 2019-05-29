Louisiana corrections officer arrested on child porn, bestiality charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO/KNOE) – A corrections officer has been arrested on child porn and bestiality charges, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said that Johnny Schalk, 52, of Pineville has been charged with 50 counts of pornography of juveniles under the age of 13 and two counts of sexual abuse of animals.

Following an investigation by the state attorney general’s office, Schalk was taken into custody on Monday night and has posted a bond of $52,000.

Sheriff William Earl Hilton told New Channel 5 that Schalk has been fired from his position.

