BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- The Living Faith Christian Center has confirmed that a celebration of life for Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph is scheduled for Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m.

The celebration of life is taking place at the Living Faith Christian Center located at 6375 Winbourne Ave. in Baton Rouge.

The Living Faith Christian Center asks that attendees come in “church clothes.”

The celebration of life is open to the public.