Impaired driver arrested in fatal head-on Iberville Parish crash

PLAQUEMINE, La.- On Thursday, shortly before 10:00pm Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A were called to investigate a two vehicle fatal crash on Hwy 77 (Bayou Jacob Rd.) west of LA Hwy 1 in Iberville Parish. The crash took the life of Julia Patterson, 39, of Plaquemine.

Upon investigation it was found that the crash occurred as Roger Brigalia, 41, of Plaquemine and his passenger were traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 77 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. Patterson was traveling westbound on Hwy 77 in a 2016 Nissan Altima, at the same time. Brigalia for reasons unknown at this time, crossed the center line into the opposite lane, causing the two vehicles to crash head-on.

Patterson was not seat belted at the time of the crash. She received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A routine toxicology sample was taken, although impairment is not suspected on Patterson’s part.

Brigalia and his passenger were also not seat belted during the time of the crash. Both received moderate injuries and were brought to a local hospital.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Brigalia and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

After being cleared from the hospital, Troopers arrested Brigalia and was booked into the Ibberville Parish Jail for: vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, DWI (first offense), possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving left of center, and driving under suspension (with not a valid license).

This crash is still under investigation, with no further information at this time.