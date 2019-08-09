Immunization records for Louisiana residents available online

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are reminding residents about LA.MyIR.net, a website where they can access immunization records online at no cost.

LA.MyIR.net is part of a pilot program funded and supported by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Vaccine Program Office, according to LDH representatives. The program was authorized through Act 192, signed into effect by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, June 11.

Act 192 expanded Louisiana’s statewide immunization registry, Louisiana Immunization Network (LINKS), from which LA.MyIR.net pulls its records. Anyone whose vaccines are entered into LINKS, as required by law, can access their immunization record through the website. If records are not there, residents are advised to contact their immunization provider.

Through the site, state residents can securely view, download, and print official copies of their immunization records on demand. These printed records are accepted by schools, employers, state agencies and other organizations that require proof of immunization.

“LA.MyIR.net is a simple, convenient and secure way for state residents to access their immunization records anytime, anywhere they need them,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health.. “This program will serve as a way to improve immunization rates throughout the state, reduce the administrative burden of immunization records requests for healthcare providers and empower patients to take greater control over their health.”