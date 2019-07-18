Hubig’s Pies announces return of famed New Orleans food company

METAIRIE, La. (LED)- Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Hubig’s Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced the company plans to relaunch production of its famous fruit pies with a $1.37 million capital investment in a Jefferson Parish manufacturing facility. The project initially will create 14 full-time direct jobs, with an average annual salary of more than $40,600, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 16 new indirect jobs, for a total of 30 new jobs in the Southeast Region of Louisiana.

Located in the Faubourg Marigny district of New Orleans for 90 years, Hubig’s Pies revived after Hurricane Katrina but its Dauphine Street pie factory succumbed to a devastating fire in 2012. Hubig’s has navigated a number of challenges since then to restructure the company and identify a new production site. Real estate solutions in Jefferson Parish are being finalized now, and Hubig’s LLC secured a small business loan guaranty today from the Louisiana Economic Development Corp. board that will assist the company in securing financing from Hancock Whitney Bank.

“No one embraces their traditions like the people of Jefferson Parish and greater New Orleans,” Gov. Edwards said. “Like the arrival of Mardi Gras or a Saints football season, the return of Hubig’s Pies is great cause for celebration. We’re happy to help support Hubig’s Pies as it revives a great culinary tradition and creates new career opportunities in the food manufacturing sector for Louisiana.”

Hubig’s targets a production launch in 2020 with the return of classic favors, such as apple, cherry, lemon, peach, chocolate and seasonal pies. The traditional turnover-style hand pies will be distributed in the same historical markets as before, ranging from the Louisiana-Texas border to the Mobile, Alabama, area.

“We’re looking forward to our relaunch and being able to announce a more detailed timeline soon,” Ramsey said. “We’ve been a New Orleans company since the 1920s. We buy local, hire local, and our main market is Louisiana. We are eager to get Hubig’s Pies back into the hands of our loyal customers. We appreciate their patience and support.”

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered Hubig’s a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart® – the nation’s No. 1 state workforce development program. Hubig’s also will participate in LED’s Small Business Loan and Guaranty Program, and is expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Enterprise Zone programs.

“Hubig’s has been a staple in greater New Orleans for generations,” Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said. “The Parish Council and administration stand at-the-ready to support the Hubig’s team as they continue to make strides toward their relaunch.”

“JEDCO is pleased to play a role in bringing this iconic regional brand back into commerce,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Through financing opportunities, we are doing our part to help Hubig’s commence production as soon as possible. This project will further advance the vibrant food manufacturing industry in Jefferson Parish, which is an area of focus for JEDCO.”

With the launch of the new manufacturing facility, Hubig’s plans to bring back the traditional recipes that have been popular for generations. The company also will offer e-commerce options for remote ordering and delivery of Hubig’s hand pies.

“The return of Hubig’s to commerce marks not only the rebirth of an iconic local brand, but moreover the addition of good jobs for the community,” said President and CEO Michael Hecht of GNO Inc. “GNO Inc. thanks the Ramsey family, Gov. Edwards and the Jefferson Parish leadership for their role in this delicious announcement.”

About Hubig’s

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1922 as the Simon Hubig Pie Company, Hubig’s Pies came to New Orleans that same year and eventually spread to bakeries in nine cities across the South. During the Great Depression, only the New Orleans location remained profitable and survived, creating a lasting love affair between Hubig’s fruit-filled fried pies and the people of New Orleans and surrounding areas. In 2020, Hubig’s LLC will relaunch the pie factory that made its products famous, with plans for distributing pies along the Gulf Coast from the Texas-Louisiana border to Alabama. Hubig’s will reboot its website in the near future and ultimately will make its pies available via e-commerce orders, as well as through purchases at regional grocery, drug and convenience stores.