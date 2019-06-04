Holden Woman Killed in Livingston Parish Crash

A Holden woman died in a late night crash. The accident happened on LA Highway 1036 in Livingston Parish.

Authorities say 47-year old Peggy Hebert died when her car ran off the road. Police say her car entered a ditch, struck a tree and then burst into flames. Due to the severity of the fire, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

