Hiring event in Sulphur, La. August 19 and 20

SULPHUR, La.- Total Safety is hosting a hiring event, where they will be making offers to 25 people on the spot who meet the qualifications and pass the pre-employment drug screen and background checks.

The event will be held on August 19 and 20, from 9:00am-4:00pm.

The hiring event will be located at Quality Inn 320 S. Cities Hwy SR 108 Sulphur, La. 70663.

Potential employees attending the event are asked to bring with them, two forms of ID and TWIC card.

For more information visit totalsafety.com/careers.