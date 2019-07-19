Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Head on boat collision kills 52-year-old Louisiana man

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 52-year-old man died after a head-on collision between his 17-foot boat and another boat the same size.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it is investigating the crash that killed Bud Henley, of Franklinton, and injured his passenger and the driver of the other boat.

A news release Thursday said Henley was thrown out of his boat and was found shortly after the crash July 12 on the Grand River in Iberville Parish.

Enforcement Division spokesman Adam Einck says the news release was delayed by Hurricane Barry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local