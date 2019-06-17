Gov. Edwards requests federal disaster declaration for flooded fisheries

BATON ROUGE, La – Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he has requested a federal fisheries disaster declaration for Louisiana from the U.S. Department of Commerce following impacts of the spring flood flight on the fishing industry in Louisiana.

Troubling mortality rates among oysters, declining fish catches and the financial damage to the livelihoods of those in the fishing industry caused by floodwaters rushing from the Bonnet Carré Spillway were among the reasons for the request, which Gov. Edwards outlined in a letter to Wilbur Ross, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Edward’s office said in a statement Monday.

“Such a declaration of a federal disaster for Louisiana may help in obtaining federal financial assistance for our fishers, processors, docks, and for the state to help rehabilitate the important fishery species upon which our seafood industry relies,” Gov. Edwards wrote.

The governor cited findings from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries that show negative impacts on the fishing industry in his letter to Secretary Ross.

