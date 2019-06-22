French Quarter boutique combines Cafe Du Monde with retro sneakers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV)- In the French Quarter this weekend, the boutique Sneaker Politics is releasing a one-of-a-kind design associated with Cafe du Monde.

“I was just eating Cafe du Monde pretty much every day, grabbing the to-go order and eating them at the shop,” Blaine McGowan, a product designer for Sneaker Politics said.

The collaboration between the store and the iconic New Orleans cafe started almost two years ago. McGowan says it came to him over breakfast. He later reached out to Cafe du Monde’s president.

“Since Blaine came in the door a couple of years ago and said I wanted to make a beignet shoe and everybody thought, that’s a little crazy,” Tony Roman said.

It may have sounded crazy at first, but since McGowan got Saucony to produce this limited edition, he says it’s turned out to be a fun journey.

“I’m getting calls from 20-year-olds, I’m getting calls from 70-year-olds,” he noted.

The shoes are available in men’s sizes 4-14, in white and brown.

“When you look at a plate of beignets you mostly see white, and then the brown donut actually peaking through,” McGowan described of the design.

The green sole was inspired by the cafe’s awnings.

Since Sneaker Politics announced the release of the design a few days ago, social media and hype have been blowing up. Eyewitness News talked with some customers coming in for a sneak peek.

“They got the colors and the patterns and everything,” one customer said.

“It’s hard not to look at it and, not look at it as being creative,” another customer said.

Those who want a chance to take home the shoes will likely have to wait in a long line outside the store this Saturday when the shoe is released. However, the purchase comes with an extra treat.

“There are instructions to cook ‘em because they come with a case of beignet mix,” McGowan said.

There are only about 350 pairs available, and each customer is limited to one pair in each color.

