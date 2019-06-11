Live Now
Former St. Tammany sheriff booked today on charges of rape and incest

Louisiana

by: Staff

(The New Orleans Advocate/WWL-TV)- Former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain was booked today on charges of rape and incest, reports The New Orleans Advocate. 

Allegations against Strain of sex crimes first surfaced late last year. The claims arose amid a federal probe of corruption in a work-release program. 

The sex crime claims have been overseen by District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office.

