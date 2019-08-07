Live Now
Former Baton Rouge Radio host Guy Brody dies after battle with cancer

by: Briana Augustus

News broke today that former Baton Rouge host Guy Brody died last night after a short battle with brain cancer.

He worked as a radio personality and entertainer for many decades, in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Baltimore, Baton Rouge, New York and Dallas.

Brody’s family recently set up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical treatment at a facility in Georgia. The page states that since his diagnosis of Stage 4 brain cancer on May 1, 2019 within 6 weeks he went from a fully functional, healthy and self supporting person, to cognitive impairment and unable to care for himself.

Brody’s infamous skits include segments with Baton Rouge favorite Jomo Jenkins.

Listeners took to social media to share some of their fondest memories.

