Former Avoyelles Correctional Center warden, wife sentenced in federal corruption case

COTTONPORT, La. (KLFY)- A former Avoyelles Parish Correction Center warden was sentenced Monday to 38 months in prison.

Nathan Cain also faces $42,501 in restitution in a federal corruption investigation, KALB reports.

Cain pleaded guilty in March to two counts of wire fraud.

According to the guilty plea, Nathan Cain conspired with his ex-wife 43-year-old Tonia Bandy Cain, who served as the manager of the business office of the facility to use Louisiana Department of Corrections bank cards to purchase personal items, while misrepresenting that such items were purchased for official business.

On Monday, Tonya Bandy Cain was also sentenced.

