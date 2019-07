CONCORDIA PARISH (Daily Advertiser)- Leah Grace Ward, 18, and her family were on their way home Friday night when she noticed flames coming from the historic Frogmore Plantation in Concordia Parish.

Frogmore Plantation is an 1800-acre historic and working cotton plantation near Ferriday. From June to August each year, the plantation is open to the public for tours.

For the full story visit the link here at the Daily Advertiser.