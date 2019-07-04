Exotic animals will race at Louisiana Downs for the Fourth of July

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Instead of seeing just horses — people will see something just a little different at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs.

Back for another year is the casino’s annual exotic animal races. Ostriches and camels will race on the track for the Fourth of July.

The event is free to the public and set up at the track will be a kid’s zone area filled with face painting, and food trucks. The kid’s zone will be open to the public at noon and post time for Race 1 will begin at 3:15 p.m.

If you bring four canned goods you’ll get a free snow cone or if you donate blood at this event you’ll get a free Harrah’s buffet card.