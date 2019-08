Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday at the Walmart at Burbank.

EBRSO provided the names and charges for the individuals below:

Jacob Bess, 12/26/86, 8029 Ned Av., issued Misdemeanor Summons for Disturbing the Peace.

Robert Tucker, 3/23/75, 1657 Starboard Dr., arrested for Disturbing the Peace, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

More updates will be provided when they become available.