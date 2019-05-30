East Baton Rouge deputy dies in early morning wreck near Zachary

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy was killed in an early morning accident.

The wreck happened Thursday morning in Zachary.

According to a spokesperson for EBRSO, a deputy was killed when his vehicle overturned. Authorities identify the deputy as 42-year-old Lt. Steven Whitstine of the K9 division. He served more than 8 years with the EBR Sheriff’s Office and more than 9 years of service with the Baker Police Department.

It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you that 42-year-old Lt. Steven Whitstine of our K9 division was tragically killed in a vehicle accident this morning on his way to work in Zachary.

I am grateful for his more than 8 years of service with the EBR Sheriff’s Office and more than 9 years of service with the Baker Police Department. He was a dedicated public servant and will be greatly missed.

My heart breaks for his wife Deputy Elisha Whitstine, their children, his coworkers, and all of those that loved him. Please remember his family in your prayers. We will let you all know as soon as arrangements are made.

Sincerely,

Sheriff Sid J. Gautreaux