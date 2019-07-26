Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Deputy fatally shoots suspect while serving warrant at motel in Port Allen

Louisiana

by: WAFB

Posted: / Updated:

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) – An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Port Allen, law enforcement officials confirm.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Highway 190 W in Port Allen, reportedly near the Budget 7 Motel. The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirms it is on scene.

Louisiana State Police says a deputy with WBRSO was serving a warrant at the motel and somehow the deputy’s weapon was discharged, resulting in the suspect being fatally shot.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local