Deputy fatally shoots suspect while serving warrant at motel in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) – An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Port Allen, law enforcement officials confirm.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Highway 190 W in Port Allen, reportedly near the Budget 7 Motel. The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirms it is on scene.

Louisiana State Police says a deputy with WBRSO was serving a warrant at the motel and somehow the deputy’s weapon was discharged, resulting in the suspect being fatally shot.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.