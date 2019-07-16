Deputies searching for Lake Charles hit-and-run suspect who killed two dogs

LAKE CHARLES, (KLFY)- Warrants have been issued for a Lake Charles man suspected of running over two dogs and barely missing a pedestrian.

On June 12, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Ham Reid Road. near Lake Street Lake Charles in reference to a hit and run. The suspect vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when it “narrowly missed a pedestrian but did strike and kill two dogs being walked on a leash by the pedestrian,” authorities said.

Detectives learned the driver of the car was reportedly Gabriel C. Sonnier, 22, of Lake Charles.

Sonnier reportedly left the state after the hit and run, the department said.

On July 3, Judge Guy Bradberry issued a warrant for Sonnier’s arrest in the amount of $185,000 for hit and run driving; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; obstruction of justice; and aggravated cruelty to animals.

If anyone knows of Sonnier’s whereabouts, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605.