Deadly crash on I-10 near Grosse Tete causing long backup

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police said a Texas trucker was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheelers.

Troopers said 82-year-old Robert McCarty of Caldwell, TX and another driver were involved in a previous crash and stopped their vehicles (both tractor-trailers) on the westbound shoulder of I-10 near Grosse Tete. While the two vehicles were on the shoulder, 35-year-old Datril Dunbar of Sebring, FL was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer directly behind a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer. For reasons still under investigation, Dunbar struck the rear of the westbound 2018 Freightliner, then struck both stopped tractor-trailers.

McCarty, who was outside of his vehicle on the shoulder, was struck and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The other drivers involved were properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but toxicology samples will be taken from all drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, and charges may be pending

ORIGINAL STORY: Troopers are currently responding to a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 westbound east of Grosse Tete, according to a Facebook post by Louisiana State Police Troop A.

A person is a dead after multiple 18 wheelers plowed into each other. Accident happened right before exit 139 on I10 West.













The right lane is currently blocked as first responders investigate the crash.

Congestion has reached the Mississippi River Bridge, approximately 14 miles.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible as crews work to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible.