Crime Stoppers signs go up seeking info in Tulane grad’s murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – Almost a month after his death, billboards are appearing around the city asking for information in the murder of a Tulane grad.

Crimestoppers signs can be seen up and down South Claiborne Avenue from Washington to Napoleon, seeking information about the murder of 25-year-old Thomas Rolfes.Rolfes’ friends and family raised $30,000 dollars in reward money for information that leads to his killer.

The Tulane University graduate, in town to plan his wedding, was shot and killed May 7. Police found Rolfes’ body near Amelia Street and South Claiborne Avenue near the Central City neighborhood.

The NOPD said the motive for the murder may have been robbery since Rolfes’ wallet was missing.

His former roommate Zach Monroe says Rolfe’s family and fiancée haven’t given up hope that this murder will soon be solved.

“With this $30,000 reward, we’re hoping to get the word out that might entice someone to open up if they saw anything and possibly get us some new leads,” Monroe said.

Crimestoppers also rented a billboard just off the Pontchartrain Expressway to publicize the Rolfes case. They received some tips early on in the investigation, but the information flow has since slowed to a trickle.

“I think police have steadily been working hard on this,” Monroe said. “They’ve been great about keeping in touch with Tom’s family about there efforts, keeping them in the loop.”

Monroe sent pictures of the billboard and yard signs to Rolfes’ family members who were in South Carolina Thursday cleaning out Thomas’s apartment.

Surveillance video showed Rolfes buying two bottles of water at a Claiborne Avenue gas station shortly before his death. How Rolfes got there from an Uptown bar where he spent the night with friends, where he went after he left the store and who ultimately killed him are questions that remain unanswered.

“It’s been a few weeks, but I know we’re never going to forget about Tom and we’re never going to stop looking for who did this to him,” Monroe said.

Anyone with information that could help solve the Rolfes murder case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.