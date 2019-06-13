CPSO re-arrests former teacher for 17 additional counts of sexual offenses with 10-year-old student

LAKE CHARLES, La.(KLFY)- A former Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher, Deidre Smith, 34, Sulphur, was re-arrested on 17 additional counts of sexual offenses with a 10-year-old on Friday.

Previously, on April 30 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office had received a complaint from an administrator at Lake Charles Charter Academy regarding a teacher, possibly having an inappropriate relationship with one of her 10-year-old students.

Detectives then learned that Smith was having inappropriate contact with the boy since the end of 2018, and that she had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Smith then was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with first degree rape and a felony for indecent behavior with a juvenile. She was released later the same day on a bond of $50,000.

She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center today after further investigation and charged with nice counts of first degree rape, nine counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery, and one count oral sexual battery.

Her bond is now set at $1.3 million.

