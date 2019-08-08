CPSO arrests two and issue warrant for burglary and theft

Robert R. Kilgore, II, 39, of Lake Charles (Photo: CPSO)

Kelley K. Finney, 42, of Lake Charles (Photo: CPSO)

Oda Soileau, III, 48, of Lake Charles (Photo: CPSO)

Lake Charles, La.– Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Wayne’s Bar and Deli on Hwy 27 in Sulphur in regards to a burglary, on Monday.

Upon arrival it was found that earlier in the video poker was broken into when the suspects cut a hole in the exterior wall of the business. This allowed the suspects to enter the business and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage. While inside, three poker machines were destroyed, giving the suspects access to the cash boxes found inside the machines.

Surveillance video at the business allowed detectives to identify the three suspects involved in the burglary and theft; Oda Soileau, III, 48, Kelley K. Finney, 42, and Robert R. Kilgore, II, 39, all of Lake Charles.

Soileau and Finney were both arrested on Friday, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. A warrant was signed, on the same day for Kilgore’s arrest in the amount of $110,000. All suspects are charged with criminal damage to property over $50,000, simple burglary, and theft from $1,000 to $5,000.

Soileau’s bond was set at $110,000.

Finney’s bond was set at $60,000.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kilgore is asked to contact Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605.