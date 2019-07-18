CPSO arrests man for terrorizing

LAKE CHARLES– On Tuesday Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in Lake Charles in regards to a Snap Chat picture of a rifle labeled, “Don’t go to school tomorrow.” The picture’s IP address linked to a home on Lutte Tigre Lane.

A visitor of the home, Lucas J. McClellan, 22, Nashville, TN, reportedly confirmed to deputies he had posted the picture.

McClellan was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with terrorizing.

His was set at $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.