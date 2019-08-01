CPSO arrest 2 and issue warrants for those responsible for theft and damage at local high school

Thomas Berzas 20, of Elton, La. (Photo: CPSO)

Mitchell Hughes 21, of Lake Charles, La. (Photo: CPSO)

Seth R. Bordelon, 18, of Mamou, La. (Photo: CPSO)

LAKE CHARLES, La.– A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was called out to Barbe High School in Lake Charles, on July 22, in regard to a burglary. Upon investigation detectives were able to see on surveillance video at the school and found that on July 21 at 5:00am, several suspects broke into the baseball concession stand at the school. An IPhone was stolen during the break in of the concession stand. The suspects also entered the school and spray painted several walls. A second trip was made to the school on July 23 and wrote on several desks and destroyed a Promethean Board.

Over $6,000 worth of damage was done.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects as Seth R. Bordelon, 18, Mamou, Thomas D. Berzas, 20, Elton, Mitchell M. Hughes, 21, and a 17 year old juvenile both of Lake Charles, after surveillance photographs were released to the public.

The juvenile was arrested and booked, on July 29, into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Bordelon was arrested and booked into the, Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 30, and later released the same day on $10,000 bond.

Warrants were put out on July 31, for the arrest of Berzas in the amount of $13,000 and Hughes in the amount of $7,000.

The juvenile, Bordelon and Berzas are charged with simple burglary, two counts of simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft less than $1,000, and unauthorized entry into a place of business.

Hughes, did not take part in the second incident that occurred at the school. He is charged with simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, and theft less than $1,000.