Couple arrested in sex trafficking, child desertion investigation in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man a woman are facing several charges connected to sex crimes involving children in the Boyce area, authorities said.

According the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the investigation included interviews of the victims at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center.

Alexis Blakely, 25, and Robert Boyd, 36, were both identified as suspects in alleged “criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles,” authorities said.

Early in the investigation, warrants were granted for Alexis Blakely’s arrest on six count of child desertion.

On April 22, she was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Later the same day, she was released after posting a $3,000 bond.

Through a continued investigation, Michael Boyd was arrested at his home June 4.

He faces the following charges: Four counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes; victim under the age of 13, four counts – molestation of a juvenile; victim under the age of 13, four counts – sexual battery; victim under the age of 13, four counts – obstruction of justice and one Count – indecent behavior with juveniles; victim under the age of 13.

Boyd currently remains at the detention center on $380,000 bond, authorities said

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

