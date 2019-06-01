Coroner: Heart failure caused deputy’s crash, death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Autopsy results show that an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy died from congestive heart failure moments before a crash occurred as he drove to work Thursday morning.



The Advocate reports Coroner Dr. Beau Clark released preliminary autopsy results Friday showing 42-year-old Lt. Steven Whitstine died of heart failure. He says that’s what caused Whitstine to crash.



Whitstine’s vehicle ran off the road in Zachary around 6:30 a.m., striking a tree and a bridge before overturning. Clark says there’s no evidence that Whitstine’s injuries sustained during the crash also contributed to his death.



Whitstine had served as a K9 officer with the sheriff’s office for the past eight years. He leaves behind his wife – also an East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy – and their two adult children.

