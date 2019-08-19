Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Chandeleur Sound

NEW ORLEANS, La. (U.S. Coast Guard P.A.) — The Coast Guard recovered three people in the water in Chandeleur Sound, Louisiana, after a seaplane crash, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 2:56 p.m. that a local fishing charter service, Bourgeois Fishing Charters, had lost communications with one of its seaplanes that had three passengers aboard.

A MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans searched the last known position of the seaplane in the Chandeleur Sound.

The aircrew recovered two of the people from the water and transported them to University Medical Center in New Orleans. One of the passengers was declared deceased upon arrival.

An MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew from Air Station New Orleans later rescued the third passenger. The passenger was transported to University Medical Center.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.