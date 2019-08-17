Coast Guard searches for person in the water in New Orleans

1  of  2
NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard P.A)- The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in New Orleans, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 9:03 a.m. of a person entering the water from a walkway near the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans.

The person is described as a white male in his mid-60’s, wearing pajamas with a white top.

Involved in the search are:

-Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

-Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

The cause of the incident is under investigation. 

