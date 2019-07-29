Coast Guard rescues four boaters stranded in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Coast Guard rescued four people aboard a boat stranded 54 nautical miles offshore Orange Beach Monday morning.

The boaters, identified as Hunter Mccutcheon, Butch Mccutcheon, Cary Miller, and Brent Baker were located. No one was injured.

They were stranded after their boat’s battery died, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew launched from Aviation Training Center, Mobile, located the vessel at about 9 a.m.

A Sea Tow boat crew transported the vessel and people to shore.

“Boaters are reminded to file a detailed float plan with a responsible party on shore,” said Paul Barnard, the recreational boating safety specialist at the Eighth Coast Guard District. “The float plan should include an anticipated time of departure and return, as well as an intended route and destination. That information will help searchers more quickly locate the vessel if it doesn’t return on time.”