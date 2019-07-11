Coast Guard rescues 2 people from grounded vessel

1  of  2
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Coast Guard rescued two people from a vessel that ran aground near Cat Island, Mississippi, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Alabama, received a report at 5:40 pm of a grounded vessel with two men aboard without food or water near Cat Island.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the people.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 8:30 pm, recovered the two men and transported them Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.

