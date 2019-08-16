Coast Guard reports oil spill in south Louisiana

1  of  2
by: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An oil spill has been spotted near an estimated 200-foot by 600-foot area of marshland near Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana.

The Coast Guard reported that OMI Environmental Solutions has put out about 300 feet of boom around the impacted area in Cox Bay, which is part of Breton Sound.

The Coast Guard says the owner of the flowline, Time Energy, reports the source of the leak has been secured.

The company says it is working with the Coast Guard and state agencies to mitigate environmental damage.

There is no reported impact on wildlife.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

