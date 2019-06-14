Child playing with lighter sparks apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say a child playing with a lighter caused over $60,000 in damages to an apartment building.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Ardenwood Village apartment complex around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14. The fire was put out in a little under 20 minutes.

According to investigators, the fire began in an upstairs bedroom after a mattress was ignited. Authorities believe an adolescent misusing a lighter sparked the blaze.

A child playing with a lighter caused a fire at the Ardenwood Village apartments. (Source: WAFB)

The fire was restricted to the upstairs bedroom and the eave outside the bedroom’s window. The second floor sustained heavy smoke damage. The first floor sustained moderate smoke and water damage.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) owns the affordable housing community, which has 93 apartments, and says ten families were affected by the fire.

“The fire and police departments arrived quickly and worked with our property management team to safely evacuate residents of the impacted building.” Daniels said. “Only one unit sustained fire and smoke damage. Our team has relocated the resident to appropriate accommodations,” CEO of EBRPHA, Wesley Daniels Jr.​ “We’re grateful to the City of Baton Rouge Fire Department and Baton Rouge Police Department for their quick response. In addition, I proudly commend our EBRPHA team for putting the safety and well being of our residents before their own.”