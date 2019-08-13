Candidate drops out of Lt. Gov. race

Rao Uppu, a naturalized U.S. citizen and professor at Southern University-Baton Rouge has withdrawn from the race for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor.

Uppu signed up on the last day of qualifying.

An émigré from India, he said he couldn’t imagine someone winning a statewide office unopposed.

Uppu said without challenged elections, democracy is damaged.

Later that day, New Orleans Democrat Willie Jones also joined the race.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, Uppu withdrew Monday.

