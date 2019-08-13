1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Candidate drops out of Lt. Gov. race

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Rao Uppu, a naturalized U.S. citizen and professor at Southern University-Baton Rouge has withdrawn from the race for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor.

Uppu signed up on the last day of qualifying.

An émigré from India, he said he couldn’t imagine someone winning a statewide office unopposed.

Uppu said without challenged elections, democracy is damaged.

Later that day, New Orleans Democrat Willie Jones also joined the race.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, Uppu withdrew Monday.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local