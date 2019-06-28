Arrest made in Louisiana toddler shooting death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — According to SPD, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the toddler shooting death in Shreveport.

Jaylin Jones, 19, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail for negligent homicide and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Elmer St. near Cross Lake Blvd.

The boy, who is believed to be between 2-3 years-old, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say Jones lived inside the home with the toddler.