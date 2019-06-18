Alligator bites officer while being removed from backyard

LULING, La. (WVUE) – A St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy is expected to make a full recovery after being bitten by an alligator in Luling Monday, according to NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune.

The five foot alligator wandered into the backyard of a home in the 100 Evergeen Court.

Deputies and a St. Charles Parish Nuisance Animal Officer arrived to relocate the reptile to the wild. One of the deputies was attempting to detain the gator with a catch pole when it pulled free and bit his right arm.

Another deputy held the gator down while the animal’s jaw was pried open and the man’s arm was freed.

The deputy sustained deep lacerations and punctures to his arm and was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated and released.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now