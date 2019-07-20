Acadian Ambulance service partners with Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force

CALCASIEU PARISH (CPFC & Coroner’s Office)- In a new partnership between Acadian Ambulance Service and the Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force, Acadian Ambulance Service has joined the Public Safety Initiative on sharing the importance of infant safe sleep education to our community. Joining local law enforcement agencies and other community partners on the task force, all southwest Louisiana paramedics and emergency medical technicians have completed a one-hour training course on the importance of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and unsafe sleeping practices taught by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office. Successful completion of this training course provides the education necessary for first responders to recognize potentially dangerous situations in an attempt to reduce preventable infant deaths in southwest Louisiana.

The SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force is a group of professionals, organizations and concerned individuals who are committed to eliminating preventable infant deaths caused by unsafe sleep environments. The Task Force works to educate parents, professionals and caregivers on the American Academy of Pediatrics Safe Sleep Guidelines and to improve knowledge, attitudes and beliefs about the risk of unsafe sleep environments. We are passionate about infant safety and health and are committed about spreading our message. The Task Force, through Community Partnerships, provide educational classes and materials to new and expecting parents and caregivers, as well as Continuing Education credits for professionals. The Task Force participates in health fairs and other community events to spread the safe sleep message to the community. The Task Force partners with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office to promote their Cribs for Kids® Program, which provides portable Pack and Play cribs for families who cannot afford a safe sleep environment for their infant