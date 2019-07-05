Abandoned Six Flags New Orleans could soon be demolished

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – An abandoned New Orleans amusement park that has stood empty since Hurricane Katrina may finally be torn down.

The Six Flags park never reopened after the levees failed and flooded the city with water in 2005.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said her office is targeting the site for demolition.

The derelict roller coasters and a Ferris wheel can be seen from the nearby roads, and the site has become home to wildlife and overgrown with weeds.

Neighbors like Almarie Carter have been frustrated with how long it’s taken to deal with the eyesore.

A 2016 analysis estimated it would cost about $1.3 million to demolish the rides and infrastructure.

No plans are yet in place for what to do with the site if and when it’s demolished.