77 years later, Pearl Harbor victim laid to rest in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — He was just 20-years-old when he lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Now, 77-years-later, he’s been identified — and on what would be his 97th birthday, a navy sailor from Slidell was buried with full military honors.

WWL-TV photojournalist Brian Lukas captures the honor for sailor Charles Gomez Jr.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now