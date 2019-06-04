Live Now
77 years later, Pearl Harbor victim laid to rest in Slidell

Louisiana

by: Staff

SLIDELL, La. — He was just 20-years-old when he lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Now, 77-years-later, he’s been identified — and on what would be his 97th birthday, a navy sailor from Slidell was buried with full military honors.

WWL-TV photojournalist Brian Lukas captures the honor for sailor Charles Gomez Jr. 

