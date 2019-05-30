3-year-old girl dies in duplex fire

A 3-year-old girl has died after a duplex fire Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to 2062 Kentucky St. a little before 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

The multi family dwelling is located just north of McKinley High School.

BRPD said, “firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the rear of the duplex.”

At first, fire crews were notified that no one was in the house.

At some point, an individual told firefighters “that two people were still inside the other unit.”

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, “firefighters pryed open the door to the other side and found two people at the front door.”

Firefighters took the two individuals outside the unit and CPR was started on a man and 3-year-old girl.

BRPD said, “the 3-year-old female died due to fire related complications.”

The fire was put out with the help seven total units, four pumpers and one ladder.

The home sustained $40,000 in damages.

Fire investigators have yet to determine what started the fire.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy and the Red Cross assisted the Baton Rouge Fire Department at the scene of the fire.