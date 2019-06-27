3 found dead, man arrested in early morning shooting

Two women and one man were killed in an overnight shooting according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Officials.

Investigators responded to the 2000 block of Palmer Avenue just off of South Harrell’s Ferry Road just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says a 14-year-old boy called police reporting that his mother’s ex-boyfriend came into the home and started shooting.

Gautreaux says that teenager was able to get his younger brother away from the house.

48-year-old Michael Lee Wade was able to get away from the scene but was apprehended a short time later in the Shenandoah neighborhood, according to Sheriff Gautreaux.

“Our concern right now is for those two children” said Gautreaux. “You can imagine they’ve been traumatized and what they’ve gone through being in the house at the time of the shooting. It’s a very tragic situation, but it could’ve been much worse” he said.

EBR Deputies have identified the victims and suspect in this shooting. Investigators say 35-year-old Christa Sudduth, 72-year-old Ruby White (Sudduth’s grandmother), and 32-year-old Ivy Frank were all killed in the shooting.