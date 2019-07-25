25 arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Twenty-five people were jailed following a two day joint undercover operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking.

The operation included personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies to include: the Shreveport Police Department’s Vice Unit, the F.B.I. Human Trafficking Task Force and members of the Alcohol Tobacco Commission.

During the two day operation Agents arrested 25 subjects for varying offenses to include solicitation of prostitution, narcotics violations as well as weapon offenses.

Agents seized 1 handgun, .50 grams Methamphetamine, 35.45 grams of Marijuana, and 3 dosage units of Xanax.

The following persons were jailed in connection with the operation and booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with soliciting prostitution over the two-day period:





Rusty Thomason , 39

Malcolm Weston, 53

David Huerta, 21

Russell Jones, 46

Gerald Nyaayo, ,31

John Lewis, 49

Justin Epps, 37

Domnique Nash, 27

Timothy Howard, 29

Bobby Green Jr., 20

Anshuman Jyoti, 47

Jeremy Reed, 34

Robert Moore, 48

Marcus Yearling, 34

Charles Lewis, 34

Bruce Brewer, 26 Esteban Guevara-Barrea, 21

Stephen Dy, 41

Yusef Ghazawnen, 26

Manuel Maldonado, 20

Michael Lantz , 48

Jason Namie , 48

In addition to soliciting prostitution, the following suspects were booked into jail on additional charges:

Robert Moore: 39, possession of Sch 1 40:966c / possession of Sch 2 40:967c (meth) Timothy Francis, 25: possession of schedule 2 40:967c (meth)/possession of sch 2 40:967c (Xanax) Jeremy Reed, 35: possession of schedule 1, 40:966c Marcus Yearling , 25 possession of schedule I, marijuana Michael Scott, 35: felon possession of a firearm

Mark Carter, 28 possession of schedule I, marijuana