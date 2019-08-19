1  of  3
2 men face charges in 1980 Rapides Parish cold case murder

by: KLFY Newsroom

Leo laird (left) and Gary Haymon (right). Photo credit. Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)- 2 Oakdale men are accused in the murder of an 18-year-old woman in 1980.

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputies say skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Gardner.

It was determined that the victim was a female between 16 and 21 years old.

The case eventually became cold.

In 2014, after further investigation, Leo Laird and Gary Haymon were identified as suspects, according to deputies.

In July of 2019, the victim was identified as Donna Brazzell; deputies say she was approximately 18 years old when she died.

Deputies say they were able to get warrants on Laird and Haymon.

Haymon was arrested last week.

Laird is serving behind bars serving for other charges; he is set to be booked for new charges in relation to the murder.

Both face first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and aggravated kidnapping charges.

Deputies say additional charges may be filed.

