15-year-old boy killed, two children injured after being ejected from vehicle

HAMMOND, La. (KLFY)- A 15-year-old boy is dead and two juveniles were injures after the vehicle they were in overturned on Interstate 55 Sunday night.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were notified of a fatal crash on Interstate 55 near US 51 (S. Morrison Blvd.) in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash killed Solomon Short of Ponchatoula, State Police said.

The initial investigation led troopers to determine that the crash occurred as 38-year-old Viola Oliver II, of Ponchatoula, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southbound on Interstate 55 in the left lane. As Oliver tried to exit to US 51, she lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and overturned approximately four or five times, before coming to final rest upside down on the Interstate 55 West Service Rd.

Three unrestrained juvenile occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash sequence. Solomon Short was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He died shortly after his arrival, State Police said.

The two additional juvenile occupants also sustained moderate injuries in the crash. They were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital [Baton Rouge] by Acadian Air-med, where they remain in critical condition.

Following the crash, Oliver was trapped within her vehicle, State Police said.

She was extricated by the Ponchatoula Fire Department and was then transported to a hospital by Acadian Ambulance in critical condition.

. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Oliver was issued a citation for Careless Operation and two counts of no child restraint (under 13 years old not properly restrained).

Following the completion of the investigation and the results of the pending scientific analysis, troopers will consult with the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office in reference to filing any additional criminal charges.

