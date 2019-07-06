12-year-old Shreveport chef to compete on Food Network’s ‘Chopped Junior’

(Shreveport Times)- Owen Osborne may be 12 years old, but the young chef is once again proving his age doesn’t limit what he’s able to accomplish in the kitchen.

Osborne will compete on season 8 of Food Network’s “Chopped Junior” reality competition series, airing at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The cast of junior chefs will be tasked to create impressive dishes incorporating all of the ingredients within their mystery baskets. Over three rounds, they attempt to prepare and present to judges an appetizer, entree, and dessert that showcases their culinary skills and ingenious ideas and present to judges that which will blow away the competition.

For the full article visit the link here for the Shreveport Times.