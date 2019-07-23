Hundreds remember, celebrate civil rights activist Sadie-Roberts Joseph

Nearly a week after her murder, there was a celebration of life today for Sadie-Roberts Joseph.

Those who knew and loved the civic activist gathered at the “Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Rouge.

Roberts-Joseph, founder of the Odell S. Williams now & then African-American museum in Baton Rouge, was found suffocated in the trunk of her car on July 12th.

She was 75.

Four days later, police arrested Ronn Bell, a registerted sex offender who was a tenant of Roberts-Joseph.

Police say Bell was about 12-hundred dollars behind on rent payments to Roberts-Joseph, but an official motive wasn’t determined.

Today, community leaders, family and friends said their final goodbyes to the well known and beloved civil rights activist.

“Her desire to teach all of us the value of loving one another, as we are commanded to do, By the way, it’s not a suggestion. It’s a commandment. She knew that, and it’s something that cannot be overstated.”

Both Governor John Bel Edwards and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued proclamations today in the late civil rights leader’s honor.