Bus crash spirals into multi-vehicle wreck, person struck by vehicle in Livingston Parish

Emergency crews are working a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of I-12 East near LA 63 (Livingston) in Livingston Parish Saturday, August 3.

A representative for the Livingston Police Department said sometime around 6 p.m. what’s believed to be a Greyhound charter bus swiped a railing on the roadway. As traffic built following the bus crash, several other collisions took place.

One collision led to a vehicle being displaced in the median. Occupants from that vehicle then stood outside on the median waiting for emergency crews to respond. Another collision happened later, sending a vehicle crashing into the people standing on the median.

First responders say six people have been transported to the hospital. At least two of those people were occupants of the bus. The severity of injuries was not immediately available.